Defence forces hit oil refinery in Yaroslavl region of Russia and number of facilities in TOT of Ukraine, - General Staff

On the night of 12 December, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of damage to Russian oil refineries

It is noted that this is one of the largest oil refineries of the occupiers, capable of processing 15 million tonnes of oil and oil condensate per year. It is involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian invaders.

Explosions and a powerful fire have been recorded in the target area. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Watch more: Yaroslavl oil refinery in Russia attacked by UAVs at night. VIDEO

Strikes against Russians in the TOT of Ukraine

In addition, in order to reduce the enemy's offensive potential, an ammunition depot in the area of the village of Avdiivske (formerly Pervomaiske) and enemy troop concentrations in the areas of Myrnohrad and Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast were struck.

Enemy losses are being clarified.

Read more: Two chemical plants and one oil refinery attacked by USF on Russian territory, - Madyar