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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,189,470 people (+980 per day), 11,412 tanks, 35,105 artillery systems, 23,731 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,189,470 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

  • personnel – approximately 1,189,470 (+980) individuals
  • tanks – 11,412 (+2) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,731 (+10) units
  • artillery systems – 35,105 (+64) units
  • MLRS – 1,570 (+3) units
  • air defence systems – 1,261 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 432 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 90,777 (+653) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 1 (+0) unit.
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 70,005 (+207) units.
  • special equipment – 4,026 (+0) units.

Генштаб ЗСУ оприлюднив оновлені втрати російських військ

Read more: 53 combat engagements on front line per day, including 12 attacks in Kostiantynivka direction and 19 in Pokrovsk direction

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Russian Army (12077) Armed Forces HQ (5294) liquidation (3095) elimination (7513)
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