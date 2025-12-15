Varvarivka in Zaporizhzhia region has not been occupied by enemy, fighting continues, - Southern Defence Forces

Russian troops have not occupied Varvarivka in the Huliaipole district of the Zaporizhzhia region. Fighting continues in the surrounding areas.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

What is known?

The spokesperson noted that Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky are located on an important logistics route connecting the village of Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region with Huliaipole.

"Fierce fighting continues there, and enemy groups are also trying to infiltrate, get closer to our positions, and even penetrate deep into our rear, but we are destroying the enemy there, and it is impossible to say that Varvarivka is occupied, as fighting is currently ongoing on the outskirts of this settlement," Voloshyn said.

He also added that weather conditions complicated the situation in the area and facilitated the enemy's attempts to operate covertly.

"There was thick fog, rain, and drizzle, which helped the enemy try to sneak up behind us. So, there were some battles, and we spotted them near the town of Varvarivka," the spokesperson summed up.

Watch more: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties has risen to 14, including 6-year-old child. PHOTOS (updated)

What preceded it?