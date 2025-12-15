Russia may intensify assault operations in Orikhiv direction, - Defence Forces

After regrouping, Russian troops may intensify their offensive operations in the Orikhiv direction, attempting to advance toward the city of Orikhiv.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

He clarified that the temporary decrease in the number of combat clashes in the area does not indicate a decrease in enemy activity, but is a sign of preparatory actions.

"The fact that there are currently fewer combat clashes in the Orikhiv direction indicates that regrouping is underway there," Voloshyn explained.

According to him, Russian troops conducted active assault operations in the direction of Stepnohirsk, near Plavni, Prymorskyi, and Stepove, for almost the entire past week.

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed column of Russian troops and repelled assault in Hryshyne near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Russian forces redeploy near Orikhiv

Intelligence also recorded the transfer of forces and equipment to forward positions directly near Orikhiv, in particular near Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, and Mala Tokmachka. "There is a visible trend that the enemy may become more active near Orikhiv, trying to get as close as possible to this city," the spokesman added.