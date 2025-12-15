Most Belgians oppose the use of frozen Russian assets to finance a "reparation loan" for Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to "European Truth," this is evidenced by a survey conducted by RTL info – IPSOS – Le Soir Grand Barometer.

Most are concerned about systemic risk

Yes, when asked "Since the start of the war in Ukraine, around €183 billion of Russian assets have been frozen in Euroclear in Belgium. Should the government agree to release these funds to finance support for Ukraine?" the overwhelming majority of Belgians agree with Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who opposes the idea of using Russian assets to benefit Ukraine.

It is noted that 67% of Belgians surveyed believe that the government should not agree to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. They are particularly concerned about the systemic risk this poses to Belgium.

At the same time, 22% do not share such concerns, and 11% say they are not interested in this issue.

Read more: Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen: EU must provide "reparations loan," otherwise "we will leave Ukraine in very difficult situation"

Regional level

At the regional level: this time, the Walloons, Flemings, and Brussels residents are relatively unanimous: 62%, 71%, and 56% of respondents, respectively, expressed their agreement with the position currently advocated by Bart De Wever. However, it is the Flemings who are most opposed to the use of Russian assets.

Russian assets to help Ukraine