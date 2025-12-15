End of war in Ukraine has never been closer - thanks to US, - Orbán

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the end of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine has never been so close, and this has been made possible thanks to the efforts of the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Orbán's Facebook page.

According to him, the key events of this week will take place in Brussels during the EU summit, for which Hungary is also preparing, in particular, a meeting of the advisory committee of the Hungarian parliament.

"The stakes are simple: war or peace. We have never been so close to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war," Orban said. He added that Europe has a "wonderful opportunity" because the war that European countries have been unable to end can be stopped by the US.

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At the same time, the Hungarian prime minister stressed that Europe is moving in the opposite direction and seeks to continue and expand the war, in particular through the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, which, in his opinion, is equivalent to declaring open war on Russia.

Orbán confirmed that Hungary does not support the confiscation of Russian assets, does not send money or weapons to Ukraine, and will not participate in any EU loans, which, in his opinion, are "aimed at continuing the war."

The prime minister emphasized the need for negotiations: "There is no solution to the war on the front lines. If there is no solution on the front lines, we must do what President Trump says—negotiate."

Orbán also warned that the coming week would be eventful and urged people to "fasten their seatbelts."