Russia has intensified attacks in southern Ukraine, - Defence Forces

Russian troops have significantly increased the intensity of assaults and the use of weapons in southern Ukraine, while the Defense Forces have destroyed hundreds of enemy vehicles since the beginning of 2025.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

According to him, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defenders in the south have destroyed 50 tanks, 155 armored combat vehicles, 23 multiple launch rocket systems, over 1,250 artillery systems, more than 4,000 vehicles, over 200 boats, and nearly three dozen air defense systems.

Read more: In south Russian Federation switched to tactics of breakthroughs with armoured columns and large numbers of infantry, - Defence Forces

Russian pressure on Huliaipole

Voloshyn emphasized that the enemy had significantly increased pressure on Huliaipole, attempting to destroy the city. "Over the past week, the enemy has used nearly 150 guided aerial bombs on Huliaipole. It is trying to destroy not only our positions, but also the buildings themselves, striking high-rise buildings and the private sector," the spokesman said.

In the last four days alone, 250 attacks on Defense Forces positions have been recorded, which is 32% more than in the previous week. In November, the enemy carried out 1,011 attacks, 293 of which were on Huliaipole. The number of strikes by Shahed kamikaze drones increased by 65% compared to October, totaling nearly 1,500, and in the first two weeks of December, 741 Shahed drones were used, 429 of them last week.

Active enemy actions

The enemy is most active in the Odesa, Kyrovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In addition, 57 missile strikes have been recorded in the last two weeks, which is 59% more than in the previous month. The number of FPV drones has also increased significantly: in November, more than 35,000 attacks were recorded, which is 30% more than in October; in the first two weeks of December, 18,500 FPV drones were used.

"We are seeing an increase in enemy combat activity across almost all indicators," the spokesperson concluded.