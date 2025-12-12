In south Russian Federation switched to tactics of breakthroughs with armoured columns and large numbers of infantry, - Defence Forces

Russian troops in the south have begun to actively use armoured breakthrough tactics accompanied by large numbers of infantry.

This was announced on air during a telethon by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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This makes it more difficult for Ukrainian units to drive scattered enemy groups out of populated areas.

According to him, instead of small assault groups, the Russians sometimes use columns of one or two armoured vehicles and trucks filled with 25-30 infantrymen. They try to break through into a populated area and disperse in buildings, deliberately sacrificing equipment for the sake of advancing manpower.

Read more: Troops say Russian occupiers are already being spotted on outskirts of Huliaipole. Southern Defence Forces deny it

Voloshyn added that the occupiers attempted such an attack today near Verbove: two tanks, two combat vehicles and several trucks tried to enter the settlement, but Ukrainian forces destroyed the equipment. Some of the infantry still scattered, so clearance operations are continuing.

The spokesperson emphasised that eliminating such groups is a difficult task, as the enemy is hiding in local buildings and firing from cover.

Watch more: Near Huliaipole, AFU held back enemy’s offensive, front line has been stabilised, - Southern Defence Forces. VIDEO