Defence of Pokrovsk continues, defence forces destroy enemy in urban areas, - "East" Group of Forces
Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the "East" Group of Forces are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 68 Russian assaults over the past day.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the "East" Group of Forces.
Situation in the Pokrovsk direction
As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 40 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the directions of the settlements of Hryshyne, Toretsk, Bilytske, and Novopavlivka.
"Yesterday, the occupiers lost 102 people killed and wounded in this direction. Our soldiers destroyed an armoured combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, six special vehicles, one motorcycle, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, two artillery systems; they hit a tank, six artillery systems, three vehicles, 13 personnel shelters and two enemy ammunition depots," the report said.
Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
According to the "East" Group, the defence of Pokrovsk is ongoing, with our troops controlling the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are continuing.
The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult. Ukrainian units continue to carry out their assigned tasks and hold their positions.
"Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organised to ensure the uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units and their timely evacuation," the report says.
Elimination of occupiers
- Overall, in the area of responsibility of the "East" Group, the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses within a 24-hour period - 407 occupiers over the past day.
- In addition, 1,180 UAVs of various types and 101 other weapons and equipment, including two tanks and three armoured vehicles, were destroyed.
- The defence forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past day, 57 Russian UAV crews were hit.
- Missile and artillery units carried out 876 fire missions.
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