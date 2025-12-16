Defence of Pokrovsk continues, defence forces destroy enemy in urban areas, - "East" Group of Forces

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the "East" Group of Forces are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 68 Russian assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the "East" Group of Forces.

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Situation in the Pokrovsk direction

As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 40 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the directions of the settlements of Hryshyne, Toretsk, Bilytske, and Novopavlivka.

"Yesterday, the occupiers lost 102 people killed and wounded in this direction. Our soldiers destroyed an armoured combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, six special vehicles, one motorcycle, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, two artillery systems; they hit a tank, six artillery systems, three vehicles, 13 personnel shelters and two enemy ammunition depots," the report said.

Watch more: Isolated cases of enemy infiltration on approaches to "upper" Myrnohrad being recorded, - AAF. VIDEO

Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

According to the "East" Group, the defence of Pokrovsk is ongoing, with our troops controlling the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are continuing.

The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult. Ukrainian units continue to carry out their assigned tasks and hold their positions.

"Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organised to ensure the uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units and their timely evacuation," the report says.

Read more: Defense forces control northern part of Pokrovsk, situation in Myrnohrad and Siversk is difficult, - OTF "East"

Elimination of occupiers