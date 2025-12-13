Defense forces control northern part of Pokrovsk, situation in Myrnohrad and Siversk is difficult, - OTF "East"

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the OTF "East" are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 78 Russian assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OTF "East".

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Fighting in the Pokrovsk direction

As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 42 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Nikanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Filia, and in the direction of the settlements of Dorozhne, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Sukhetske, Rivne, Hryshyne, and Leontovychi.

Yesterday, our soldiers eliminated 109 occupiers and wounded 40 others in this area. They destroyed one vehicle, four pieces of special equipment, one electronic warfare station, 11 motorcycles, a cannon, and 10 unmanned aerial vehicles.

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Fighting in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

The defense of Pokrovsk continues, with our troops controlling the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations are ongoing, along with the elimination of enemy forces in urban areas.

"The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult. Ukrainian units continue to carry out their assigned tasks and hold their positions," the report said.

According to the OTF "East", additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure the uninterrupted supply of all necessary items to our units and their timely evacuation.

Watch more: Two enemy personnel gathering points and warehouses in the Pokrovsk direction were hit, - Special Operations Forces. VIDEO

The situation in Siversk

In the Sloviansk direction, the situation in the Siversk area remains tense. At the same time, the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The enemy continues to attempt to infiltrate Siversk in small groups, but most of them are destroyed before they reach their targets. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to take counter-sabotage measures.

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the OTF "East", the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses within a 24-hour period—521 occupiers over the past day.

In addition, 734 UAVs of various types and 90 units of other weapons and equipment were destroyed, including three armored vehicles and seven cannons and mortars.

Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 27 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.

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