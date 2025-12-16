European Union should make decision on Russian assets this week, - Estonian Prime Minister Michal

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that the European Council should decide this week on the use of frozen Russian assets and provide financial guarantees to Belgium.

According to Censor.NET, ERR reports on this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Europe must move forward with the use of these frozen assets in any case. And, fortunately, it is moving forward. There are several different nuances here. The first is that Ukraine's activities in the coming years need to be financed somehow. Ukraine must know that Europe is capable of making decisions and has the funds. The alternative is to take out a joint loan, which is also an option. Or each country could contribute according to some agreed formula," Michal noted.

Use of frozen Russian assets

He stressed that the goal is to make a decision this week. He added that if the issue of using frozen Russian assets located in Belgium needs to be resolved in court, the European Union countries, including Estonia, are ready to act as guarantors for Belgium in the event of a possible claim for the return of assets.

Read more: 67% of Belgians oppose use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, -survey

According to Michal, first, an agreement must be reached at the political level on the use of frozen assets, after which the finance ministries and various financial experts will work out the details, and then it will be necessary to enlist the support of parliament.

The US security strategy should come as no surprise to anyone

Speaking about the new US security strategy, Michal noted that for those who followed US politics, there was no great shock in connection with this strategy.

"This strategy contains the same message that Trump voiced during his first presidential term. That Europe is one of the richest, if not the richest region in the world, with a very high level of freedom, and if we want to preserve this, preserve our way of life, then we must invest in its defence. That is, in fact, the subtext. And it is no secret that from the point of view of Estonia, the Baltic states and the countries of Northern Europe, this is logical, especially when you know your neighbour. We are investing in this," Michal said.

Read more: EU proposes two options for using Russia’s frozen assets for Ukraine - "reparations loan" and alternative joint borrowing, - Guardian