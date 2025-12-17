European troops in Ukraine will be able to repel Russian forces. This is included in security guarantees, - Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that with potential security guarantees from the US and Europe after the ceasefire in Ukraine, Western peacekeepers would be able to resist the Russian army under certain circumstances.
He said this in an interview with ZDF television, quoted by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.
Violation of the truce
When asked by journalists about possible security guarantees offered by the United States during talks in Berlin with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Merz replied that the guarantors would have to repel Russian forces in the event of any violation of the ceasefire.
"We would secure a demilitarized zone between the warring parties and, to be very specific, we would also act against corresponding Russian incursions and attacks. We're not there yet," said the German chancellor.
"The fact that the Americans have made such a commitment - to protect Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire as if it were NATO territory - I think that's a remarkable new position for the United States of America." Merz added.
Confiscation of Russian assets
The politician also believes that there is a 50% chance of getting Europe to agree to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defence.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password