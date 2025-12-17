Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia with KABs: over 20 injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupiers are attacking Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. Explosions were heard in the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force warned of the launch of guided aerial bombs in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were heard in the city.

Head of the Regional Military Administration Fedorov reported a strike on a residential building.

Later, the Head of the Regional Military Administration said Russia had also struck an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.

According to the Regional Military Administration, Russians hit Zaporizhzhia three times.

In the regional center, two residential buildings were hit. Preliminary reports say people may be trapped under the rubble.

In the Kushuhum community, a woman was injured.

As of 12:40 p.m., at least 21 people were reported injured, including a child.

"Russians launched guided aerial bombs, destroying residential buildings and damaging an infrastructure facility and an educational institution," the Regional Military Administration said.

By 12:53 p.m., the number of injured had risen to 26.

See more: Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia: man and elderly woman injured. PHOTOS











