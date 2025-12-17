Enemy is trying to bypass Siversk, - Operation Task Force "East"

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East" are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 115 Russian assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operation Task Force "East".

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Battles for Siversk

As noted, the situation in the Sloviansk direction remains tense in the area of Siversk. The enemy is trying to bypass the city in the area of Sviato-Pokrovske, Serebrianka, and Dronivka. Defense forces are blocking the enemy's advance and taking additional measures to stabilize the situation.

"Enemy assault groups that managed to infiltrate Siversk under unfavorable weather conditions are being destroyed in the city itself. Counter-sabotage and search-and-strike operations are continuing," the statement said.

See more: Russian troops strike rescuers in Druzhkivka: four wounded. PHOTOS

Battles for Pokrovsk and Mrynohrad

It is also noted that Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 82 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Kotlyne, Udachne, Pokrovsk, and in the direction of Rivne, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Zvirove, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka, Filiia, Novyi Shakhovyi, Dorozhne, Sukhetske, Vilne, and Ivanivka.

Over 280 occupiers were neutralized in this direction during the day. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed three tanks, 12 vehicles, four armored combat vehicles, one motorcycle, nine unmanned aerial vehicles, five pieces of special equipment, and two personnel shelters. Three vehicles, a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, and seven enemy personnel shelters were damaged.

The defense of Pokrovsk continues, with our troops controlling the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations are underway, and enemy forces are being eliminated in the urban area.

In Mirnograd, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. There are isolated cases of enemy infiltration into the southeastern areas, but Ukrainian soldiers are detecting and eliminating the enemy," the report says.

Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure the uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units and their timely evacuation.

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Liquidation of Russian troops

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East", the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses during the day—614 occupiers over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 703 UAVs of various types and 103 other weapons and equipment, including three tanks and four armored vehicles, were destroyed.

Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 36 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.