War in Ukraine in 2022 was started not by Russia, but by West, - Putin

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has claimed that the West started the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during a meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry's board.

Once again, he blamed Ukraine for the war.

"It was not us who started the war in 2022. It was destructive forces in Ukraine, supported by the West, in fact the West itself, that started this war. We are only trying to end it," the dictator said.

Putin said that Russia was forced to start the war because it realised that it was allegedly being deceived.

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What preceded it?