Rada grants social benefits to families of police officers missing under special circumstances

The Verkhovna Rada has granted families of police officers missing under special circumstances the right to free medical care, sanatorium treatment and out-of-competition admission of children to educational institutions.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Thus, MPs backed the relevant legislative changes with 266 votes.

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What benefits will relatives of police officers receive?

Family members of police officers missing under special circumstances are guaranteed the right to:

free medical care at Interior Ministry healthcare facilities;

free sanatorium treatment;

out-of-competition admission of children to higher education, professional pre-higher and vocational education institutions;

all other benefits, guarantees and compensation provided for under current legislation.

"The Interior Ministry developed this bill in cooperation with the National Police, and worked on it jointly with the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement to restore justice and guarantee the necessary assistance to families," the statement reads.