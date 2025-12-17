Zelenskyy on Russia’s statements about continuing war in 2026: These signals are not only for us. It is important that our partners respond

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that Ukraine's partners, particularly the US, will respond to Russia's latest signals about its intentions to continue the war next year.

He said this in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

Russia wants to continue the war

Today, we heard more signals from Moscow that they are preparing for a year of war next year. And these signals are not only for us. It is important that our partners see this, and it is important that they not only see it but also respond, in particular our partners in the United States, who often say that Russia seems to want to end the war. But Russia is using completely different rhetoric, sending different signals – and issuing official orders to its army," said the head of state.

Zelenskyy noted that "we must recognize this sentiment in Russia and respond to it."

"And when they are in such a mood, they will undermine diplomacy, trying to use various diplomatic formulations and pressure on one point or another in documents to simply cover up their desire to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians, their desire to legitimize Russia's theft of our land. And then there are other countries in Europe that someone in Russia may one day call their 'historic lands'," the president added.

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