Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his intention to expand control over Ukrainian territories if the US and its allies refuse to negotiate, and has called European politicians "young pigs."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

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"We did not start the war in 2022; in fact, the West itself started this war. Everyone thought that the Russian Federation would collapse in a short period of time, and the European pigs immediately joined in, hoping to profit from the collapse of our country," Putin said at the annual meeting of the Ministry of Defence.

The Russian dictator said that Moscow is advancing on all fronts and will achieve its goals either diplomatically or by force.

"If the opposing side and their foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive negotiations, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means," he said.

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Russia claims to control approximately 19% of Ukraine's territory. These territories include Crimea, part of Donbas, as well as significant parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

War funding and plans for 2026

The Russian Defence Minister said that in 2025, 5.1% of the country's GDP was spent on military needs. According to him, the task for 2026 is to increase the pace of the offensive.

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