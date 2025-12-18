SSU struck Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea: equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars destroyed. PHOTO
On the night of 18 December, drones from the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A" successfully attacked Russian military facilities in occupied Crimea.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The long-range drones of the SSU's "Alpha" Special Operations Centre successfully targeted Russian air defence components at the Belbek military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
What was hit?
- two "Nebo-SVU" long-range radar detection systems (each costing around $60-100 million);
- 92N6 radar, which is part of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market is $30 million, export price - $60 million);
- "Pantsir-S2" anti-aircraft missile system (approximate price for the domestic market is $12 million, export price - $19 million);
- MiG-31 aircraft with a full combat load (approximate price $30–50 million depending on configuration and armament).
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