Nearly 950 interceptor drones day for Armed Forces: Defense Ministry boosts anti-Shahed defenses

In December, the average supply rate of interceptor drones procured by the Ministry of Defense’s Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) to counter enemy Shahed-type UAVs stood at nearly 950 units per day.

The Ministry of Defense’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Increasing deliveries of anti-Shahed systems

"We are ramping up deliveries of anti-Shahed systems for our troops. These systems help strengthen protection against drone terror while preserving resources for intercepting cruise and ballistic missiles," Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The Ministry of Defense’s DPA continues work on signing new contracts and increasing the volume of interceptor drone deliveries for the needs of the Armed Forces.

Read more: Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone enters serial production, Shmyhal says

In particular, the Agency has already launched procurement of weapons and equipment, including anti-Shahed UAVs, for 2026.

Interceptor drones are a priority for the DPA

"Supplying the military with interceptor drones is a priority for the DPA. We are working systematically with the market to ensure uninterrupted and full deliveries of these systems. As of December, we have contracts with more than 10 manufacturers of such UAVs," said DPA Director Arsen Zhumadilov.

In addition, the Agency has added tactical-level interceptor drones to DOT-Chain Defence, the IT system of the State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT). This enables frontline brigades to independently choose the necessary tools to counter enemy reconnaissance and strike UAVs such as the Orlan or Zala.

Watch more: Interceptor drones deliver strong results. We’ll keep developing technology – Zelenskyy. VIDEO