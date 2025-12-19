Bodies of another 1,003 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine, - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

As part of repatriation measures, 1,003 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the Russian side, they belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary forensic medical examinations and identification procedures for the repatriated bodies.

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The repatriation measures were carried out thanks to the joint efforts of the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Centre at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service and other structures of the security and defence sector.

The Coordination Headquarters separately thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance in the repatriation, as well as the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which ensured the transportation of the bodies to specialised state institutions and their transfer to law enforcement agencies and forensic experts.

See more: Ukraine has returned 31 Ukrainian civilians from Belarus - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTO



