Ukraine has returned 31 Ukrainian civilians from Belarus - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTO

On 22 November, Ukraine brought home 31 civilians who had been held in the Republic of Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

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It is noted that the event took place as part of the negotiation process conducted by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on behalf of the President of Ukraine.

"Women and men detained in Belarus and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment, ranging from 2 to 11 years, are returning to Ukraine.

The youngest Ukrainian woman released today is 18 years old, and the oldest is 58. Among the released civilians are people suffering from serious illnesses, including cancer," the post says.

Ukraine thanked the American side for its participation in the humanitarian operation

The Ukrainian side separately thanked the United States of America and President Donald Trump for their assistance in the process of releasing Ukrainian civilians and military personnel from the territory of Belarus and the Russian Federation.

Thanks were also expressed to all state structures involved in the negotiations and preparation of the operation.

The returned Ukrainians will receive a full range of medical care, psychological support and rehabilitation.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasised that the work continues: the state continues to make efforts to return all its citizens.

See more: Ukraine repatriates bodies of another 1,000 fallen defenders – Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

Return of Ukrainians from Belarus







See more: Combined exchange: Ukraine brings back 185 servicemen and 20 civilians, most held captive since 2022 – Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS