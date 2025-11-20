Ukraine repatriates bodies of another 1,000 fallen defenders – Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

Today, 20 November, repatriation measures took place. 1,000 bodies, which according to the Russian side belong to Ukrainian servicemen, were returned to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

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"Investigators from law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will soon carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies," the statement said.

It is noted that the repatriation measures were carried out as a result of joint work by staff of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (MIA), the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), and other structures of Ukraine’s security and defense sector.

See more: Bodies of another 1,000 fallen soldiers have been returned to Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTO

"We express our gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance. Special thanks to the personnel of the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint CIMIC Support Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports the repatriated bodies to designated state specialized institutions, organizes the transfer of the dead to law enforcement representatives within the MIA system, and to forensic medical experts within the Ministry of Health (MOH) system," the Coordination Headquarters added.

Identification of the bodies of fallen soldiers

Since September 2025, Ukraine has been implementing a project to identify the bodies (remains) of people killed (who died) as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, using biometric data.

Read more: Ukraine launches biometric identification of those killed as result of Russian aggression

The project is aimed at promptly and accurately establishing the identities of fallen defenders, service members, and civilians using biometric data. The introduction of this mechanism is intended not only to speed up identification procedures but also to ensure timely notification of families who have lost loved ones.









