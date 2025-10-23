Bodies of another 1,000 fallen soldiers have been returned to Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTO

On 23 October, repatriation activities took place. 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belonged to Ukrainian servicemen.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"Law enforcement investigators, together with the expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will soon carry out all the necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies," the statement said.

It is noted that the repatriation was made possible thanks to the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre at the SBU, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the State Emergency Service and other structures of the security and defence sector.

"We express our gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the personnel of the Central Department of the Civil Service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Centre for Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who organise the transportation of bodies to state institutions and their transfer to law enforcement and forensic experts," the Coordination Centre said.

Identification of the bodies of fallen soldiers

Since September 2025, Ukraine has been implementing a project to identify the bodies (remains) of persons killed (deceased) as a result of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, using biometric data.

It is noted that the project aims to quickly and accurately identify deceased defenders, military personnel and civilians using biometric data. The implementation of this mechanism is intended not only to speed up the identification process, but also to ensure that families who have lost loved ones are informed in a timely manner.

