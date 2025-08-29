Over 10,000 fallen soldiers’ bodies repatriated to Ukraine in 2025 – General Staff

This year, Ukraine has managed to bring back the remains of more than 10,000 fallen service members from various sectors of the front.

Volodymyr Bilenko, a representative of the Search Operations Directorate of the General Staff’s Civil–Military Cooperation Department, announced this at a briefing at Media Center Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

He said specialists usually have to conduct forensic DNA testing to establish the identity of the deceased.

According to the Interior Ministry, 23 laboratories in Ukraine are conducting DNA examinations of repatriated defenders.

See more: In 2025, Russia has already handed over bodies of its dead soldiers to Ukraine 20 times, - National Police. PHOTOS

"The Interior Ministry is increasing the number of expert institutions that carry out DNA examinations. There are currently 20 such institutions within the Interior Ministry system. This year, three additional laboratories have opened within the Health Ministry’s system," said Anastasiia Shydlovska, head of a department at the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances at the Interior Ministry.

She emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to conduct the necessary tests as quickly as possible and identify the repatriated service members.

See more: Ukraine identifies Russian soldiers whose bodies were handed over during recent repatriations – Interior Ministry. PHOTO