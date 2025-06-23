In 2025, Russia has already handed over bodies of its dead soldiers to Ukraine 20 times, - National Police. PHOTOS

The National Police of Ukraine has confirmed 20 cases of repatriation of the bodies of Russian soldiers that Russia handed over to the Ukrainian side in 2025.

This was announced by the First Deputy Head of the National Police, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"We are taking DNA from these bodies without fail and assigning it to our databases for comparison. Given that we have just started this work, I predict that this number will grow," he said.

According to Tsutskiridze, many of the bodies are handed over without any identification marks, and the results of DNA analysis do not match the Ukrainian databases. This suggests that the bodies belong to Russian military personnel.

The police also found personal belongings on the transferred bodies that indicated that they belonged to the Russian army: badges, military cards, passports, bank cards, uniform elements and distinctive tattoos.

Read more: Ukraine identifies Russian soldiers whose bodies were handed over during recent repatriations – Interior Ministry. PHOTO







Read more: Russia handed over bodies of its own soldiers mixed with fallen Ukrainians during latest repatriations – Interior Ministry









Read more: Identification of bodies of 6 thousand fallen defenders may take more than year - Klymenko