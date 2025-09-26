Ukraine launches biometric identification of those killed as result of Russian aggression

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution "On the implementation of an experimental project for the identification of bodies (remains) of persons killed as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, using biometric data."

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced this, Censor.NET reported.

The Interior Ministry noted that the project is aimed at promptly and accurately identifying fallen defenders, servicemen, and civilians through biometric data. The introduction of this mechanism is intended not only to speed up identification procedures but also to ensure timely notification of families who have lost loved ones.

"The key challenge today remains the identification of the bodies of servicemen and police officers repatriated to Ukraine. This creates the need for new solutions and the use of modern technologies to speed up identification. Currently, various methods are used, including DNA analysis, but this process is lengthy and not always effective, especially when comparative samples are missing. Using fingerprints and facial images will significantly reduce the time needed for identification and ensure more comprehensive and systematic accounting of the deceased," the ministry said.

What will change?

Authorized agencies responsible for registering and/or searching for missing persons will be granted access to the National Biometric Verification and Identification System (NBVIS) and the Interior Ministry’s Automated Fingerprint Information System (AFIS). This will enable cross-checking against data from more than 26.6 million Ukrainian citizens, foreign nationals, and stateless persons, allowing for the rapid identification of the deceased using modern automated biometric technologies.

How will it work?

Fingerprinting and photographing of fallen defenders will be carried out;

The collected data will be entered into NBVIS and AFIS through an application programming interface and checked against existing biometric databases;

The results will be analyzed by authorized officials conducting the identification, after which a written report will be submitted to the pre-trial investigation body;

The investigative authority will add the information to the criminal case file, which may serve as the basis for establishing the identity of the deceased and for further procedural documentation.

Separately, the draft resolution provides authorized state bodies with the right to carry out fingerprinting (taking fingerprints and palm prints) of servicemen and police officers directly engaged in combat. This will make it possible to compile biometric databases that may be used solely in cases of searching for persons missing under special circumstances and for identifying the bodies of the deceased.