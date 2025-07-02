Ukraine returns two bodies of deceased soldiers with military tags to Russia - Klymenko. PHOTOS

The Ukrainian side, within the framework of humanitarian principles and agreements, repatriated two bodies of dead Russian soldiers with Russian Armed Forces badges on them.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.





According to him, the bodies with tokens No. AB 846408 and No. AB 449638 were found during recent repatriation procedures. After thorough checks and examinations, they were returned to the Russian side as part of the official humanitarian procedure.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side has no confirmation that Russia has properly notified the families of the victims of the return of the bodies. Klymenko advised the families who recognised the badge numbers to contact the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) if they have reason to believe that one of the victims is their loved one.

To do this, you need to register at the ICMP's online centre and then visit the head office in The Hague in person to provide a DNA sample. Only then will Ukraine be able to officially confirm that the body was on its territory and transferred to Russia.

Klymenko also noted that, according to information from Russia, they are trying to reduce the amount of compensation paid to the families of the victims, conceal the facts of repatriation or even dispose of the bodies.

"We do not need the bodies of Russian soldiers. Ukraine will continue to carry out thorough checks and examinations and return the bodies of the killed Russians back to the Russian side. For humanitarian reasons only, we advise the relatives of the dead Russians not to try to seek confirmation of their relatives in Ukraine, but to contact the International Commission on Missing Persons and Russian official institutions," the Interior Minister stressed.

