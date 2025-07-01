Klymenko: Law enforcement reform is key element of Ukraine’s European integration

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that creating a clear architecture of the law enforcement system with clear powers of each agency remains a priority for Ukraine even in times of war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Despite the fact that the fight against Russian aggression is our top priority, the issue of building a state and its law enforcementмвс system based on European values and standards remains in the focus of our attention," Klymenko emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine has already fulfilled all the necessary conditions to start negotiations on accession to the EU under the "accession framework" cluster and demonstrates the ability to implement structural changes even during the war.

"Law enforcement reform is the basis of this process," the minister emphasized.

