European Commission supports opening negotiation cluster with Ukraine – von der Leyen

Ukraine, despite ongoing shelling, continues implementing reforms, which is why the European Commission supports the opening of the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine’s EU accession.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is carrying out reform after reform under constant shelling, which is truly impressive. That’s why the European Commission supports the opening of the first negotiation cluster. Ukraine has fulfilled its commitments, and now it is up to us to do the same," von der Leyen emphasized.

She also stated that the EU is implementing joint orders for Ukraine’s defense sector, with plans to purchase 2 million ammunition rounds in 2025. Additionally, support continues for providing Ukraine with an €11 billion loan from the G7 countries.

The European Commission President called for increased political pressure on Russia and emphasized that negotiations can only be real after a genuine ceasefire. Von der Leyen also announced that the 18th sanctions package is expected to be agreed upon soon.

European Council President António Costa added that the EU supports Ukraine’s path to European integration and stressed the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia. Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that the new sanctions package will focus, among other things, on the Russian "shadow fleet," which poses threats not only to infrastructure but also to the environment.

