Hungary has stopped Ukraine’s accession to European Union - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the results of the so-called "referendum" held in Hungary had succeeded in stopping Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telex.

Orban noted that Hungary understands Ukrainians and sees their heroic struggle.

"We also see that they need help, but we want to help them in a way that does not destroy ourselves. Ukraine's membership in the EU would mean that we would destroy ourselves. We would instantly get involved in a war with Russia and bring it to the EU, and therefore to the territory of Hungary," the Hungarian prime minister said.

In addition, Orban said that "yesterday, having received more than 2 million votes at Voks2025, we stopped Ukraine's accession to the EU."

According to him, in the context of Ukraine's membership in the EU, it is not about the distant future, but about an "immediate threat."

At the same time, he said that Ukraine remains an "uncertain entity" through no fault of its own.

"We don't even know what Ukraine is today, where its borders are. This danger existed in other countries of the former Soviet bloc as well. That is why they were first accepted into NATO, because NATO could guarantee these borders. And only then did the EU accept other relevant countries," Orban said.

He added that Ukraine should not be accepted into NATO, as this would mean an immediate war.

Earlier, the Hungarian government announced the results of the so-called "referendum" on Ukraine's accession to the EU and said that 95% of those who voted were against.