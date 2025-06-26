Sweden hopes to see progress soon in Ukraine’s EU accession talks

Sweden has declared its desire for rapid progress in Ukraine’s accession process to the European Union.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing la Repubblica, with statements from Sweden’s Minister for European Affairs Jessica Rosencrantz.

"I believe the EU accession process is moving too slowly. We want to advance quickly in Ukraine’s accession process, and according to the Commission’s assessment, we also see that Ukraine is making huge progress in reforms despite being at war," she said.

According to Rosencrantz, the European Commission states that Ukraine is ready to start the first round of negotiations, which Sweden "welcomes very much."

"We insist on this and hope to see progress soon. This is what we will work on diligently," the minister added.