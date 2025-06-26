Ireland to push for Ukraine’s EU membership at EU summit – PM Martin

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he will "strongly push" for Ukraine’s EU membership at the upcoming EU leaders’ summit.

As reported by Censor.NET citing European Pravda, Martin made the statement ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels on June 26.

Thus, Irish prime minister declared he will oppose any delays in Ukraine’s EU accession process.

"I will strongly push for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. We are dissatisfied with the delays and the fact that some countries are holding back this process," Martin said.

He emphasized that the issue concerns not only Ukraine’s future but also that of Europe and the European Union.

"Ireland has openly stated from the very beginning that Ukraine must have a path to EU membership," he added.