Likelihood of starting EU accession talks on Ukraine and Moldova in June is low - media

The likelihood of opening negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the European Union in June 2025 remains low.

This was reported by Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak, citing sources in Brussels, Censor.NET reports.

"At the moment, it seems unlikely that EU accession talks will be opened with Ukraine and Moldova this month. Big blow, as the hope was that this would happen in the first half of 2025," the journalist said.

According to reports, diplomatic circles expect that the process will be unblocked after the Polish presidency of the EU Council ends in July.

In this regard, the idea of splitting the European integration package of Moldova and Ukraine is currently being postponed, believing that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may lift his veto and the division will become unnecessary.

