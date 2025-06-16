Support for Ukraine’s accession to EU and NATO reaches 90% across all regions – KIIS poll

Public opinion in southern and eastern Ukraine has shifted significantly during the war with Russia – today, up to 90% of citizens in every region support Euro-Atlantic integration

This was reported by Anton Hrushetskyi, Executive Director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

According to the sociologist, before 2022, a significant portion of the population in the south and east opposed Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO. Today, however, a nationwide consensus is observed – 80–90% of Ukrainians across all regions support the Euro-Atlantic course.

In addition, the majority of citizens believe Ukrainian should be the only state language. At the same time, some still want the freedom to use Russian in everyday life without pressure, and around one-third of Ukrainians support the option to study Russian in schools as a foreign language. Before 2022, this position was shared by more than half of respondents, and in the 1990s – by a majority of the population.

It is noted that while most differences in public opinion have been overcome, efforts to promote social cohesion must continue.

