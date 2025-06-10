52% of Ukrainian citizens categorically do not support any territorial concessions within the framework of a possible end to the war with Russia.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by KIIS, as reported by Censor.NET.

Compared to the previous poll in February this year, the figure has remained virtually unchanged (50% in February). On the other hand, 38% of respondents are willing to accept certain territorial losses in order to end the war (39% in February).

The survey was conducted by telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers. The study involved 2,004 people aged 18 and older living in territory controlled by Ukraine.

The statistical error does not exceed 2.9%. The KIIS notes that despite the conditions of wartime, the results remain highly representative and allow for a reliable assessment of the mood of Ukrainian society.

