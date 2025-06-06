60% of Ukrainians willing to endure war for as long as needed – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Sociologists reveal how many Ukrainians are willing to endure the war

This is according to a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), reports Censor.NET.

According to sociologists, the situation remained largely unchanged from the start of the full-scale invasion until May 2024.

"Throughout this period, about 71–73% consistently stated they were ready to endure the war for as long as necessary (with an additional 2–5% saying they were willing to endure it for one year). Meanwhile, 12–21% reported a shorter tolerance threshold — from several months to half a year. However, between May and October 2024, we recorded a decline in the share of those ready to endure the war for as long as it takes — down to 63%. This figure continued to fall, reaching 54% by March 2025," the study notes.

However, between March and May–early June 2025, the indicator rose again: currently, 60% of Ukrainians say they are "willing to endure the war for as long as needed." Another 6% are ready to endure for one year — still a relatively long period.

Meanwhile, 20% are prepared to endure for a shorter period (several months or half a year), compared to 24% in March 2025. The remaining 14% were unable to give a definite answer.

In all regions, the share of those who said they are "willing to endure the war for as long as needed" has decreased compared to early 2024. At the same time, this indicator has increased in all regions compared to March 2025.

Regardless of age, more than half of respondents in every age group say they are willing to endure the war for as long as necessary.

