Faith in Armed Forces helps most Ukrainians remain resilient – poll

Most Ukrainians draw strength from their belief in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which helps them remain resilient during the war.

This is according to a sociological survey conducted by the InfoSapiens research company, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

According to Anastasiia Shurenkova, head of the socio-political research department at InfoSapiens, respondents named faith in the Armed Forces as their primary source of strength and hope. In second place were family and relatives. Religion and daily work shared third place. Shurenkova noted that the percentage of those who draw strength from religion increased from 21% to 28%, a statistically significant change.

She also pointed out that support for the volunteer movement had slightly declined — from 47% last year to 42% this year. "It may seem like a small drop — five percentage points — but it is statistically significant. It’s a trend worth watching to see if it continues," Shurenkova said.

In addition, according to her, trust in the President of Ukraine continues to grow, which is also statistically significant.

The survey was conducted by InfoSapiens on behalf of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion. It included 1,000 respondents, and the theoretical margin of error does not exceed 3%.

