Trust in Zelenskyy rises to 74% – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The level of trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has increased to 74%. At the same time, 22% of Ukrainians do not trust the head of state.

This is evidenced by a KIIS poll, Censor.NET reports.

"As of the first half of May 2025, 74% of Ukrainians trusted President Zelenskyy, while 22% did not. The balance of trust and distrust is +52%.

Compared to our last poll in March 2025, trust in the President has increased: the share of those who trust him has increased from 69% to 74%, while the share of those who do not trust him has decreased from 28% to 22%. Accordingly, the balance of trust and distrust has improved from +41% to +52%," the study says.

The poll was conducted on May 2-12, 2025. A total of 1010 respondents were interviewed.

The poll was conducted with adult citizens of Ukraine (aged 18 and older) who, at the time of the survey, resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian government (although some respondents were IDPs who moved from the occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

