Trump’s presence in Istanbul will encourage Putin to be there too. If Kremlin leader does not come, it will be complete defeat for him - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the presence of US President Donald Trump in Istanbul may encourage Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to come there as well.

He said this in an interview with Liberation, Censor.NET reports.

"If Putin doesn't come, it will look like his complete defeat," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Trump administration gradually changes position on war in Ukraine, understanding that main obstacle to peace is Putin, not Zelenskyy - FT

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full ceasefire.

In his turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a ceasefire from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On 11 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he stressed that his country was ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept the offer to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Zelenskyy's statement on the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia followed.