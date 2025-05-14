Zelenskyy named key topics of possible meeting with Putin: ceasefire and exchange of "all for all"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. If he comes to Istanbul, Zelenskyy intends to discuss the ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners in the "all-for-all" format.

He said this in an interview with Liberation, Censor.NET reports.

"If I meet with him, we must come out with a political victory - a ceasefire, an exchange of all prisoners for all prisoners, or something like that," Zelenskyy said.

"It is important to understand the purpose of my meeting with Putin," he explains.

"We cannot agree on everything now, it is impossible...] But we must somehow find a format to end the war," Zelenskyy adds.

Read more: Trump administration gradually changes position on war in Ukraine, understanding that main obstacle to peace is Putin, not Zelenskyy - FT

According to him, "Russians will not trust" Ukrainians, and Ukrainians "will not trust Russians." Therefore, according to the head of state, only external mediators can guarantee compliance with all agreements.

When asked about the duration of the conflict, Zelenskyy said:

"No one knows how long it will last. But not for ten years. Ukraine will not stand it... This is costly for everyone, not only for friends but also for enemies," he summarized.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.