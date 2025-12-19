We do not consider ourselves responsible for deaths of people in Ukraine; we did not start this war, - Putin. VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not consider Russia guilty for the deaths of people in Ukraine.

He said this during a "direct line" broadcast, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The dictator's statement

"We do not consider ourselves responsible for the deaths of people because we did not start this war. This war began after the coup d'état in Ukraine in 2014," he said.

Read more: Macron: Europe will have to interact directly with Putin, not through US

Other statements by Putin

Dictator Putin said that Russia is ready to end the war in Ukraine on the terms he announced in the summer of 2024.

He also called the European Union's attempts to unfreeze Russia's frozen assets to provide aid to Ukraine "robbery."

Read more: Most Ukrainians are open to peace talks, but over 70% reject Russian concessions without reliable security guarantees, - KIIS