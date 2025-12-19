Russia is ready to end war on terms announced in summer of 2024, - Putin
Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is ready to end the war in Ukraine on the terms he announced in the summer of 2024.
He made this statement during a "direct line" broadcast, according to Censor.NET.
What did the dictator say?
"We see, feel, and know about certain signals, in particular from the "Kyiv regime," that they are ready to engage in some kind of dialogue.
The only thing I want to say is that we are ready and willing to resolve this conflict peacefully, based on the principles I outlined in June last year," he said.
Putin also wants to "eliminate the root causes of the conflict."
Putin's demands in 2024
- On June 14, 2024, dictator Putin held a meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's collegium, during which he stated that in order to start negotiations, Ukraine must completely withdraw its troops from the four occupied regions.
- Putin also said that the West must immediately provide Russia with security guarantees.
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