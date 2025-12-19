Russia is ready to end war on terms announced in summer of 2024, - Putin

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is ready to end the war in Ukraine on the terms he announced in the summer of 2024.

He made this statement during a "direct line" broadcast, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the dictator say?

"We see, feel, and know about certain signals, in particular from the "Kyiv regime," that they are ready to engage in some kind of dialogue.

The only thing I want to say is that we are ready and willing to resolve this conflict peacefully, based on the principles I outlined in June last year," he said.

Putin also wants to "eliminate the root causes of the conflict."

Read more: Macron: Europe will have to interact directly with Putin, not through US

Putin's demands in 2024