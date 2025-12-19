Most Ukrainians are open to peace talks, but over 70% reject Russian concessions without reliable security guarantees, - KIIS

Public opinion in Ukraine regarding war and peace remains stable, and a "peculiar consensus" has formed among the population.

This was stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine by Anton Hrushetskyi, executive director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, according to Censor.NET.

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Peace negotiations

According to him, most Ukrainians are ready for negotiations and even difficult compromises, but more than 70% of citizens reject the official recognition of the occupied territories as Russian, the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from controlled territories, a significant reduction in the army, and the absence of reliable security guarantees. This indicator has remained unchanged since September.

Freezing of the front line

At the same time, according to the results of polls, more than 70% of Ukrainians were ready to accept the option proposed by Europe, which provides for freezing the front line on condition that Ukraine receives security guarantees and without officially recognizing the occupied territories as part of the Russian Federation. "Ukrainians are not an obstacle to achieving peace through political and diplomatic means," Hrushetsky emphasized.

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Deterioration of emotional state

The sociologist also noted that about 70% of citizens report a deterioration in their psychological and emotional state due to the war, and 63% are willing to endure it for as long as necessary to achieve conditions acceptable to Ukraine. Only 9% of respondents expect the war to end before the beginning of 2026.

According to the head of KMIS, most Ukrainians perceive Russia as an existential threat and do not believe in "simple solutions." Even in the event of possible agreements with security guarantees, a significant portion of respondents believe that Russia may resume its aggression against Ukraine.

See more: 59% of Ukrainians who know about "Mindichgate" consider Zelenskyy responsible for corruption, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS