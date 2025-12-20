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News Update of DeepState map
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Occupiers have advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dronivka (Donetsk region), Vyshneve (Dnipropetrovsk region), and in Siversk (Donetsk region)," the report says.

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Watch more: Lyman in Donetsk region blanketed in drone fiber-optic cables like spiderwebs. VIDEO

What preceded this?

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Author: 

Donetsk region (5918) Dnipropetrovsk region (2426) Synelnykove district (472) Bakhmut district (605) Vyshneve (3) Siversk (175) Dronivka (21) DeepState (513)
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