Occupiers have advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dronivka (Donetsk region), Vyshneve (Dnipropetrovsk region), and in Siversk (Donetsk region)," the report says.

Watch more: Lyman in Donetsk region blanketed in drone fiber-optic cables like spiderwebs. VIDEO

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops had occupied Serebrianka and were advancing on six more settlements in the Donetsk region near Siversk.

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