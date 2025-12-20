6 170 6
Occupiers have advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dronivka (Donetsk region), Vyshneve (Dnipropetrovsk region), and in Siversk (Donetsk region)," the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier it was reported that Russian troops had occupied Serebrianka and were advancing on six more settlements in the Donetsk region near Siversk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password