Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East" are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 71 Russian assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operation Task Force "East".

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As noted, Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Myrnohrad, Molodetsk, Dachne, Filiya, and in the direction of Novopidhorodne, Novoye Shakhovoye, Svetloye, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary data, 106 occupiers were neutralized in this direction over the past day, 66 of whom were killed.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed six vehicles, two motorcycles, 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, nine pieces of special equipment, one personnel shelter, and three enemy ammunition depots. Six vehicles and eleven enemy shelters were damaged.

See more: Occupiers have advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState. MAP

Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

According to the Operation Task Force "East", the defense of Pokrovsk continues, with our troops controlling the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations are underway to eliminate the enemy in the urban area.

In Mirnograd, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure the uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units and timely evacuation.

Fighting around Siversk

It is also noted that in the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is trying to bypass the town of Siversk in the Dronivka area. Ukrainian units are taking all necessary measures and blocking the enemy's advance.

Liquidation of Russian troops

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East", the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses during the day—445 occupiers over the past day.

In addition, 1,162 UAVs of various types and 56 units of other weapons and equipment were destroyed.

Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 68 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.

Missile forces and artillery units carried out 1,037 fire missions.

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