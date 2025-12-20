Greece became 35th country to sign convention on reparations to Ukraine

Greece has signed the Council of Europe convention on the establishment of an International Compensation Commission for damages caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Council of Europe.

"Greece has become the 35th country to sign the Council of Europe convention on the establishment of an International Compensation Commission to examine claims for damage caused to Ukraine. The document was signed in Strasbourg by Greece's permanent representative to the Council of Europe, Nikolas Sigalas," the Council of Europe press service reported.

The International Commission – a symbol of justice and hope

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset emphasized that the International Commission for the Examination of Applications embodies justice and hope for tens of thousands of victims.

"It is our firm belief that those who have suffered will not be forgotten. I call for the earliest possible ratification so that we can promptly begin the work of the commission for the people of Ukraine," he said.

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