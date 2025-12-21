NATO to open new logistics hub in Romania in early 2026 to assist Ukraine

In January 2026, Romania plans to open the second largest logistics hub for Ukraine, which will operate alongside the hub in Rzeszów, Poland.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DefenseRomania, citing NATO NSATU Deputy Commander General Mike Keller.

According to Keller, the new hub in Romania is being created not only to form a backup route, but also to significantly increase the logistical resilience of the entire eastern flank of the Alliance. This will reduce strategic risks and ensure more stable supplies, particularly for the southern and eastern fronts.

The center will be under NATO's direct command and will specialize in the transfer of artillery, air defense systems, and electronic warfare equipment.

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Keller also noted that during 2025, the mission had already delivered nearly 220,000 tons of military aid to Ukraine.

The Alliance stated that the flow of weapons to Ukraine had not stopped. Deliveries are carried out within the framework of the PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) mechanism, under which European states finance the purchase of weapons in the US, and the American side ensures rapid delivery.

As a reminder, NATO Security Assistance and Training to Ukraine (NSATU) is a NATO mission to coordinate the provision of military assistance to Ukraine.