Hungary, Slovakia and US are blocking Ukraine’s accession to NATO, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that several member countries, including Hungary, Slovakia and the United States, oppose Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

According to Censor.NET, Sky News reported this.

In addition to the above-mentioned countries, the head of the Alliance suggested that several other allies may be on the list. Their disagreement creates a practical obstacle to unanimous voting, even despite the agreements reached at the 2024 Washington summit.

Security options for Ukraine

Since rapid accession to the Alliance is currently difficult, NATO is considering an alternative model for ensuring Ukraine's security after the war ends. Mark Rutte outlined "three levels" of such protection:

the country's ability to independently deter the aggressor as the first line of defence;

a group of European countries and Canada that are ready to provide direct military and political support (the United Kingdom and France play an active role here);

ensuring stability through American resources and political commitments.

Allies are currently continuing to discuss the final form of this "collective guarantee package" which is intended to make any new Russian aggression impossible or catastrophic for Moscow.

Read more: Zelenskyy to meet with Rutte, von der Leyen and Costa: they will discuss peace efforts

Ukraine's accession to NATO

One of the key strategic issues for European security and the official goal of the Ukrainian state. Ukraine constitutionally enshrined its course towards NATO membership in 2019.

In September 2022, Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to the Alliance.

NATO confirms its "open door" policy, but the decision on membership is made by consensus of all member countries.

The Alliance countries emphasise that:

accession is possible after the active phase of the war has ended;

Ukraine must meet NATO standards in the areas of defence, governance and the rule of law.

At the same time, NATO has abolished the Membership Action Plan (MAP) for Ukraine, which has simplified the path to accession.

Ukraine's accession to NATO is a question of "when" rather than "if," but the specific timing depends on the end of the war and political consensus within the Alliance.

Read more: Ukraine should not amend Constitution on NATO course despite US stance – Zelenskyy