Problems of veterans are important: Censor.NET invites defenders to fight together

Since the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine in 2014, and especially during the years of full-scale invasion, veterans have become an important part of society and a real challenge for the state social security system.

From time to time, the media and social networks explode with scandals that expose the acute problems our defenders face in their daily lives. The recent high-profile situation with 20-year-old veteran Ruslan Knyzh, who was unable to renew his bank card, showed that even basic procedures have barriers that should not exist.

This is one case that has become public. But how many others are there that no one knows about? How many people who have defended their country encounter endless formalities, cruel indifference and senseless rules on a daily basis?

If you have encountered something similar, please write to us. Your experience could be the impetus that changes the situation not just for one person, but for thousands.

"Censor.NET" is starting to collect and report on systematic violations of the rights of military personnel and veterans. We are doing this so that such situations become public and the state and society make every effort to resolve them.

Please send your letters to the following email address: [email protected]

With respect, the editorial staff of Censor.NET.